Fall Jeep Night at Tradewater Brewing
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Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Fall Jeep Night
Fall Jeep Night
Fall Jeep Night at Tradewater Brewing
Rev up your engines and roll into Jeep Night at Tradewater Brewing Company, hosted in partnership with West KY Customs & Crawlers! Join us for an evening of lifted rigs, custom builds, cold craft beer, and great company.
Whether you’re showing off your Jeep, dreaming up your next build, or just love off-road culture, this is the night for you.
🔥 Event Highlights:
Jeep showcase & meet-up
Amazing rigs from West KY Customs & Crawlers members
Cold craft beer & full tap list
📅 Date: October 10th
📍 Location: Tradewater Brewing Company
🚘 Jeeps, builds, enthusiasts & spectators welcome
Bring your Jeep, bring your friends, and let’s make it a night of horsepower, hops, and horsepower-loving humans.
For more information call (270) 807-0493.