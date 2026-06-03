× Expand Fall Jeep Night Fall Jeep Night

Fall Jeep Night at Tradewater Brewing

Rev up your engines and roll into Jeep Night at Tradewater Brewing Company, hosted in partnership with West KY Customs & Crawlers! Join us for an evening of lifted rigs, custom builds, cold craft beer, and great company.

Whether you’re showing off your Jeep, dreaming up your next build, or just love off-road culture, this is the night for you.

🔥 Event Highlights:

Jeep showcase & meet-up

Amazing rigs from West KY Customs & Crawlers members

Cold craft beer & full tap list

📅 Date: October 10th

📍 Location: Tradewater Brewing Company

🚘 Jeeps, builds, enthusiasts & spectators welcome

Bring your Jeep, bring your friends, and let’s make it a night of horsepower, hops, and horsepower-loving humans.

For more information call (270) 807-0493.