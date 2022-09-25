× Expand Taylor Logsdon- Marketing Director Event flyer

Fall Kick-Off Outdoor Festival at Middletown Peddlers Mall

It's back! We are hosting our popular Fall Outdoor Festival on Sunday, September 25th from 12pm-5pm to kick off our favorite shopping season.

We will have outdoor vendors set up & filled with vintage goodies and unique treasures, a pop-up bar from our friends at Castle & Key, a photo lounge, Fresh Flowers by Rosedale Mercantile, our favorite cookie Truck by the Pocket Bakery, Food by Valley Dairy Freeze, music, giveaways, and more to come!

If you are interested in becoming a retail vendor for this event please email us at: customerhelp@buypeddlersmall.com

For more information call 502-889-5895