Fall Membership Drive (and Family Fun Day) at KMAC

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Fall Membership Drive (and Family Fun Day) at KMAC

KMAC Museum announced that it will be hosting its first ever Fall Membership Drive (and Family Fun Day) on Saturday, September 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This completely free event is open to existing KMAC members, new members, and anyone interested in learning what KMAC is all about. 

KMAC Museum is a contemporary art museum located in historic downtown Louisville on "Museum Row." KMAC Museum's goal is to educate and inspire while promoting a better understanding of art through exhibitions, education, and collections.

The Museum explores the relationship between art and craft by identifying art as the big idea and craft as the intersection between process, materials, and labor. The museum connects people to art and creative practice.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
