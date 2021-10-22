× Expand Kentucky Museum Fall Opening Social Media Something's brewing at the Kentucky Museum!

Fall Open House at Kentucky Museum

Ready to Trick-or-Treat through the Museum?

With our partners from Mammoth Cave National Park and Crawford Hydrology Lab, we are thrilled to present our Fall Open House! Come join the fun for:

Premiere of our latest exhibition, Styles &thegistofit, curated by Dr. Carrie Cox and featuring the story of Bowling Green’s first fashionista and one of the most successful female entrepreneurs of her time, Carrie Burnam Taylor.

Short rotating film series on recent research in Mammoth Cave.

Talk with scientists from Mammoth Cave National Park and Crawford Hydrology Lab while touring Gazing Deeply and learn how you can help protect one of the season’s greatest stars: bats!

Help students from the Gordon Ford College of Business’s Living Learning Community learn to network and love museums as social spaces while you browse our latest exhibits.

Discover who won our Fall Sweepstakes (and if you win, to pick up your prize!).

Trick-or-treat as you view our new exhibits and gather fun and yummy goodies.

Hope to see you there!

For more information visit http://wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/calendar/index.php?eventid=74941&view=event