Fall Open House at Walnut Springs Farm

Tour the historic Stone Family/Thomas J. Goff House built c. 1838, now known as Walnut Springs Farm. The farm is located in North Middletown in Bourbon County just off US 460. Learn more about the Goff family's historical significance in the shorthorn cattle industry. Light refreshments served. Thanks to owners Phillip & Tina Faulkner McCoy. $10 members/$15 non-members. No reservations required and open to the public. Proceeds benefit HPBC/Hopewell Museum.

For more information call 859-987-7274