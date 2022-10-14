× Expand Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest 22 Fall Plant ad Fall Plant Sale

Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Forest

Fall is the perfect time to plant for a stunning landscape year-round. Fill your yard with specimens straight from Bernheim’s nursery.

We will be selling a variety of native trees and shrubs, like bald cypress, white oak, and big leaf magnolia. All are sure to add color, shade, and beauty to your home.

Plants will be available on a first come first served basis.

Bernheim Members will receive a 10% discount on all plant purchases. Not yet a member? Now’s the time to join – not only will you receive the plant discount, but you’ll also receive benefits like free admission, discounts at the Gift Shop and Isaac’s Café, and reciprocal benefits at other gardens and arboreta throughout the year.

For more information call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/fall-plant-sale-2