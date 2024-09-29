Fall Plant Sale at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Cost for admission/plants.

Bring your boxes and wagons and load up on fantastic fall plants! This is one of Yew Dell’s most anticipated events of the year. Add the Fall Plant Sale date to your calendar!

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

