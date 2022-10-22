× Expand Fall Shoreline Guided Kayak Trek Fall Shoreline Guided Kayak Trek

Fall Shoreline Guided Kayak Trek at Mahr Park

Enjoy a guided leisure fall kayak trek at the Arboretum!

Take in the sights of the beautiful leaves changing along Lake Pee Wee!

This is a prime opportunity if you are unfamiliar with kayaking and would like to go with a group or if you are a seasoned kayaker we invite you as well!

Meet us at the kayak launch at 2:00 p.m.

We will have a limited amount of kayaks available. Please call 270-584-9017 or email mahrpark@madsionvillegov.com to reserve one of ours!

Guests are welcome to bring their own kayak or canoe and join us!

For more information call 270-584-9017.