Fall Shoreline Guided Kayak Trek at Mahr Park
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Enjoy a guided leisure fall kayak trek at the Arboretum!
Take in the sights of the beautiful leaves changing along Lake Pee Wee!
This is a prime opportunity if you are unfamiliar with kayaking and would like to go with a group or if you are a seasoned kayaker we invite you as well!
Meet us at the kayak launch at 2:00 p.m.
We will have a limited amount of kayaks available. Please call 270-584-9017 or email mahrpark@madsionvillegov.com to reserve one of ours!
Guests are welcome to bring their own kayak or canoe and join us!
For more information call 270-584-9017.