Fall Wreaths from the Gardens at Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$75-$85 per person.

Wreaths aren't just for the winter holidays! As the gardens start to go dormant, they provide an abundance of material for decorating. Join Garden & Arboretum Manager, Sayde Heckman, and Yew Dell Gardener, Chelsea Hicks, as they share the fun of building a wreath with material collected around the gardens, including dried flowers harvested from Yew Dell’s Cut Flower Production Garden over the summer.

Note that there are two sessions of this workshop: 9a-11a, and 1p-3p.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Parents, Workshops
