Fall, Fashion and Fillies at Greenhouse at Zeppas

Greenhouse at Zeppas 5801 Haunz Lane , Kentucky 40014

$40 per person.

A annual Charity Fashion Show for the benefit of retired, injured thoroughbreds and jockeys. This year’s event will be held at Zeppa’s Greenhouse. Cocktails, fashion, jockeys, and fillies!

For more information call (954) 495-7796 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Charity & Fundraisers
