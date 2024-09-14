× Expand Greenhouse at Zeppas Fall, Fashion and Fillies

Fall, Fashion and Fillies at Greenhouse at Zeppas

$40 per person.

A annual Charity Fashion Show for the benefit of retired, injured thoroughbreds and jockeys. This year’s event will be held at Zeppa’s Greenhouse. Cocktails, fashion, jockeys, and fillies!

For more information call (954) 495-7796 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/