Falling into Gratitude and Mindfulness at Yew Dell

$25 - $35 per person.

Gratitude is the obvious theme for a workshop a week before Autumn commences. Cultures have long celebrated bountiful harvests with rituals of gratitude and the spiritual dimension of homecoming. We will also acknowledge that fall is a time of “hunkering down” in the natural world: temperatures cool, plants grow dormant, animals prepare for the upcoming cold weather, storing food or traveling to warmer regions. The natural world, by its nature, is in a state of complete and total nonresistance to the rhythm of these natural cycles. Since we human beings are part of the natural world, we will include ourselves and others in the process of surrendering to the natural flow of what life has to offer us, moment to moment, letting go into the abundance of life that is always and already here, just waiting for us to become more conscious of it.

Guided by Karen Newton, Wellbeing & Resilience Integrator, this workshop is an opportunity for you to find a restorative and affirming shift in wellbeing as we explore mindfulness meditation practices with curiosity and kindness, supported by the beautiful spaces at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens. Karen will guide a variety of meditation forms, including walking, eating, sitting, gratitude and sound. Participants will experience what it means to be in a state of mindfulness. No experience with meditation is required.

Ticket includes cold water, teas and a variety of snacks for the Mindful Snacking practice. We will also provide a handout with instructions for the practices we teach and a list of Resources for mindfulness practice.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org