Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs

to Google Calendar - Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs - 2018-06-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs - 2018-06-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs - 2018-06-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs - 2018-06-24 11:00:00

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

 Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs

Bring the kids to Churchill Downs for a day of racing and family activities including pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo, stick horse races on the Turf racetrack, face painting, and more.

Tickets are just $8 when purchased online in advance, and include unlimited access to all kid-friendly activities. Tickets are $10 if purchased day of the event.

Families, don't miss out on the Family Four Pack which includes 4 Family Adventure Day tickets, 4 family meals from the concession stands within the Family Adventure Day area and 2 racing programs. Either purchase 4 for $44 General Admission tickets or 4 Box Seats for $59.

For more information visit churchilldowns.com

Info
Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs - 2018-06-24 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs - 2018-06-24 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs - 2018-06-24 11:00:00 iCalendar - Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs - 2018-06-24 11:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Monday

May 7, 2018

Tuesday

May 8, 2018

Submit Yours