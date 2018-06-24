Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs

Bring the kids to Churchill Downs for a day of racing and family activities including pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo, stick horse races on the Turf racetrack, face painting, and more.

Tickets are just $8 when purchased online in advance, and include unlimited access to all kid-friendly activities. Tickets are $10 if purchased day of the event.

Families, don't miss out on the Family Four Pack which includes 4 Family Adventure Day tickets, 4 family meals from the concession stands within the Family Adventure Day area and 2 racing programs. Either purchase 4 for $44 General Admission tickets or 4 Box Seats for $59.

For more information visit churchilldowns.com