Family Bake Shop at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Family Bake Shop at Art Center  of the Bluegrass

Bring the whole family to the Family Bake Shop for a festive and fun cookie-decorating experience! Guided by the talented staff of Murrini Café, you’ll learn how to decorate beautiful holiday sugar cookies using various designs and techniques.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859-236-4054
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family Bake Shop at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-12-23 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Bake Shop at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-12-23 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Bake Shop at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-12-23 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Bake Shop at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-12-23 16:30:00 ical