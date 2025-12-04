Family Bake Shop at Art Center of the Bluegrass
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Bring the whole family to the Family Bake Shop for a festive and fun cookie-decorating experience! Guided by the talented staff of Murrini Café, you’ll learn how to decorate beautiful holiday sugar cookies using various designs and techniques.
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org
