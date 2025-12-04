× Expand Stacie Barton Family Bake Shop at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Bring the whole family to the Family Bake Shop for a festive and fun cookie-decorating experience! Guided by the talented staff of Murrini Café, you’ll learn how to decorate beautiful holiday sugar cookies using various designs and techniques.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org