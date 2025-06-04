× Expand Game On Sports Bar & Grill Family Feud

Family Feud at Game On Sports Bar

FREE to play. Cost for food & drinks.

Get ready to bring the fun every first Wednesday night of the month from 7 - 9 pm at Game On! for Family Feud Night! Free to play. Prizes for 1st & 2nd place teams. Great food, cold drinks, and awesome vibes.

Grab your crew, test your trivia skills, and see if you’ve got what it takes to win! Don’t miss out on the fun—bring your friends, family, or coworkers for a night of laughs and competition. Tag your team and let’s feud!

For more information call (502) 265-7171 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/