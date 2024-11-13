Family Fun & Learning Night at Carnegie Center

× Expand Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning Family Fun & Learning Night at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

Family Fun & Learning Night

Nov 13, 5-7pm

Family Fun & Learning Nights are FREE events featuring themed activities and crafts, entertainment and dinner.

Every child receives a book!

Dinner and giveaways are limited. Recommended for families with children ages 3-12.

Family Fun & Learning Nights are made possible by the generous support of Toyota Motor Manufacturing KY, William Stamps Farish Fund, Junio League of Lexington, LFUCG Social Services and Kentucky Social Welfare Foundation.

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W. Second St. Lexington, KY

For more information, please call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/