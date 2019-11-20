Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Culture at The Carnegie Center

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Grab your passport and join us as we celebrate cultural traditions from around the world!

Family Fun & Learning Nights are free and registration is required. Dinner is provided to families who pre-register a book is given away to each child. Recommended for families with children ages 3-12.

For more information call  (859) 254-4175  or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
