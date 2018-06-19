Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer

Kick off summer with crafts, activities, and resources to keep you engaged in fun learning throughout the summer!

Family Fun & Learning Nights are free & registration is required. Dinner is provided for families, & every child takes home a free book! Only for families with children ages 3-12.

Family Fun & Learning Nights and other family literacy programs made possible by the generous support of LFUCG Social Services, Toyota Motor Manufacturing KY, and the Orphan Society of Lexington.

For more information call 859.254.4175 or visit CarnegieCenterLex.org