Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer

to Google Calendar - Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer - 2018-06-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer - 2018-06-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer - 2018-06-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer - 2018-06-19 17:00:00

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer

Kick off summer with crafts, activities, and resources to keep you engaged in fun learning throughout the summer!

Family Fun & Learning Nights are free & registration is required. Dinner is provided for families, & every child takes home a free book! Only for families with children ages 3-12.

Family Fun & Learning Nights and other family literacy programs made possible by the generous support of LFUCG Social Services, Toyota Motor Manufacturing KY, and the Orphan Society of Lexington.

For more information call 859.254.4175 or visit CarnegieCenterLex.org

Info
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Kids & Family
859.254.4175
to Google Calendar - Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer - 2018-06-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer - 2018-06-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer - 2018-06-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Summer - 2018-06-19 17:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Submit Yours