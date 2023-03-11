× Expand KMAC Contemporary Art Museum Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day at KMAC

Our next Family Fun Day will be taking place on March 11th. Visitors can expect free admission, art making activities, artist demonstrations, docent-led pop-up tours & more!

This Family Fun Day is inspired by the work featured in our current exhibitions The Lighthouse is Dark Between Flashes, a solo exhibition of work by Liora Kaplan, Search and Rescue, The Korean Fiber Art 2023 Louisville Show, and Tiger Strikes Asteroid.

More information and a schedule of the day's events will be added to this page soon!

Make sure to stop by The Frazier History Museum on Main Street for their Family Fun Day happening the same day from 10 AM - 2 PM!

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/familyfunday