Family Fun Day at KMAC
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
KMAC
Two girls coloring in KMAC's education studio.
Family Fun Day at KMAC
Our Spring Family Fun Day is Saturday, May 17th from 11am -3pm! Family Fun Days are free, fun-filled days of programming for families and friends of all ages.
Guests can look forward to a community art project in Studio 715 based off of the work in "Chico da Silva: Amazônian Legend", Zentangles, paper bead making inspired by the work of Licia Priest, and a special lemonade at the KMAC Café!
Family Fun Days are free thanks to generous support from KMAC Members and donors. To ensure a future where we are able to provide free educational programming, consider making a donation today. Thank you for helping us connect people to art and creative practice.
For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/familyfunday