Two girls coloring in KMAC's education studio.

Family Fun Day at KMAC

Our Spring Family Fun Day is Saturday, May 17th from 11am -3pm! Family Fun Days are free, fun-filled days of programming for families and friends of all ages.

Guests can look forward to a community art project in Studio 715 based off of the work in "Chico da Silva: Amazônian Legend", Zentangles, paper bead making inspired by the work of Licia Priest, and a special lemonade at the KMAC Café!

Family Fun Days are free thanks to generous support from KMAC Members and donors. To ensure a future where we are able to provide free educational programming, consider making a donation today. Thank you for helping us connect people to art and creative practice.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/familyfunday