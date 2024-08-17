Family Fun Day at KMAC
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
A man and two children use pastels to color on paper.
Family Fun Day at KMAC
Summer Family Fun Day is right around the corner! Artists of all ages can enjoy a live demonstration from local painter Darryl Tucker, crafts inspired by "The Summer Games" exhibition, a community art project, treats from Gelato Gilberto, and music from UofL Music Therapy.
For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit www.kmacmuseum.org.
Info
