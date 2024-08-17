Family Fun Day at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Family Fun Day at KMAC

Summer Family Fun Day is right around the corner! Artists of all ages can enjoy a live demonstration from local painter Darryl Tucker, crafts inspired by "The Summer Games" exhibition, a community art project, treats from Gelato Gilberto, and music from UofL Music Therapy.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit www.kmacmuseum.org.

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
5025890102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-08-17 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-08-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-08-17 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-08-17 11:00:00 ical