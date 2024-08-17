× Expand KMAC. A man and two children use pastels to color on paper.

Family Fun Day at KMAC

Summer Family Fun Day is right around the corner! Artists of all ages can enjoy a live demonstration from local painter Darryl Tucker, crafts inspired by "The Summer Games" exhibition, a community art project, treats from Gelato Gilberto, and music from UofL Music Therapy.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit www.kmacmuseum.org.