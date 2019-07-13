Family Fun Day at KMAC

Family Fun Days are free drop-in workshop for families and friends of all ages! One Saturday a month, join KMAC educators in the Education Studio from 11a - 3p to make a variety of free art activities.

Upcoming Family Fun Days:​

March 9, 2019

April 27, 2019 (FEAT Sensory Friendly Family Fun Day)

May 11, 2019

June 8, 2019

July 13, 2019

August 10, 2019

The Museum explores the relationship between art and craft by identifying art as the big idea and craft as the intersection between process, materials, and labor. The museum connects people to art and creative practice.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org