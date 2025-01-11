Family Fun Day at KMAC

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Winter Family Fun Day is Saturday, January 11th from 11 AM - 3 PM! Families will be able to enjoy free admission, create their own watercolor piece like the artists in the Aqueous USA exhibition, and participate in a Community Art Project based off of Gee Horton’s artwork in "Chapter 3, Be Home Before the Streetlights"! Guests can also enjoy demos from KMAC's artist in residence, Licia Priest, and warm up with a kid-friendly hot chocolate from the KMAC Café.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit  kmacmuseum.org/familyfunday.

Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
5025890102
