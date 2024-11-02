× Expand KMAC. Family Fun Day at KMAC: A man painting leaves with two children.

Family Fun Day at KMAC

Fall Family Fun Day is Saturday, November 2nd! Join us for fun-filled activities for all ages. Guests can make crafts based on our current exhibitions, enjoy live music from U of L Music Therapy, try the special caramel apple cider from the KMAC Cafe, and more! We’re encouraging guests to wear their favorite spooky outfit to match the theme of the exhibitions.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit .kmacmuseum.org.