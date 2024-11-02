Family Fun Day at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Family Fun Day at KMAC

Fall Family Fun Day is Saturday, November 2nd! Join us for fun-filled activities for all ages. Guests can make crafts based on our current exhibitions, enjoy live music from U of L Music Therapy, try the special caramel apple cider from the KMAC Cafe, and more! We’re encouraging guests to wear their favorite spooky outfit to match the theme of the exhibitions.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit  .kmacmuseum.org.

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
5025890102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-11-02 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-11-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-11-02 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Fun Day at KMAC - 2024-11-02 11:00:00 ical