A family working on crafts in our education studio.

Family Fun Day at KMAC

Our Summer Family Fun Day is Saturday, August 9th from 11am - 3pm! Families can expect FREE admission, artist demos from Gregory King and Karen Boone, a Community Collage Mural in Studio 715 inspired by artist Harlan Hubbard, and nature-themed activities in the third floor studio. In addition, guests can enjoy treats from Gelato Gilberto and meet some folks from Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana! Learn more at kmacmuseum.org/familyfunday.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org