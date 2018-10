Family Fun Days at KMAC

Family Fun Days are free drop-in workshop for families and friends of all ages! One Saturday a month, join KMAC educators in the Education Studio from 11a - 3p to make a variety of free art activities.

Upcoming Family Fun Days:​

October 13, 2018

November 17, 2018

December 15, 2018

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org