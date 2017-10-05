Family Gathering: Linda Bruckheimer’s Kentucky

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Family Gathering: Linda Bruckheimer’s Kentucky

Acclaimed photographer and native Kentuckian, Linda Bruckheimer, has a unique way of seeing her home state. Her preservationist's eye and historian's sense of detail mean that even the most ordinary becomes extraordinary when captured by her lens. In this Frazier original exhibition, Bruckheimer's beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, and authentic images will be paired with the words of Kentucky writers in celebration of the splendor and majesty of theCommonwealth.

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
