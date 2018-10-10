Family History Fair at The Filson
Celebrate Family History Month at the Filson! Join the Filson along with regional libraries, history organizations, and area genealogical societies for a Family History Fair. Each organization will be available to answer questions about genealogy and share information about their resources and opportunities for research. The Filson’s library and our new genealogy exhibit, Connecting the Dots: Exploring Your Family History, will be open for tours. Participants include:
The Filson Historical Society
Louisville Free Public Library
New Albany-Floyd County Public Library
Sons of the American Revolution Library
Louisville Genealogical Society
Kentucky Genealogical Society
Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives
University of Louisville Archives & Special Collections
Joy Neighbors, author of The Family Tree Cemetery Field Guide
Betty Stokes, family history blogger
Light refreshments will be provided by Yelp Louisville. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information call (502) 635-5083 ext. 213 or visit filsonhistorical.org