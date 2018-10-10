Family History Fair at The Filson

Celebrate Family History Month at the Filson! Join the Filson along with regional libraries, history organizations, and area genealogical societies for a Family History Fair. Each organization will be available to answer questions about genealogy and share information about their resources and opportunities for research. The Filson’s library and our new genealogy exhibit, Connecting the Dots: Exploring Your Family History, will be open for tours. Participants include:

The Filson Historical Society

Louisville Free Public Library

New Albany-Floyd County Public Library

Sons of the American Revolution Library

Louisville Genealogical Society

Kentucky Genealogical Society

Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives

University of Louisville Archives & Special Collections

Joy Neighbors, author of The Family Tree Cemetery Field Guide

Betty Stokes, family history blogger

Light refreshments will be provided by Yelp Louisville. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 ext. 213 or visit filsonhistorical.org