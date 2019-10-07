Family History Fair at The Filson
The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Family History Fair at The Filson
Celebrate Family History Month at the Filson! Join the Filson along with regional libraries, history organizations, and area genealogical societies for a Family History Fair. Each organization will be available to answer questions about genealogy and share information about their resources, and opportunities for research. The Filson's library and galleries will be open for tours.
Participants include:
The Filson Historical Society
Louisville Genealogical Society
Kentucky Genealogical Society
SAR Genealogical Research Library
University of Louisville Archives & Special Collections
Joy Neighbors, author of The Family Tree Cemetery Field Guide and A Grave Interest, a blog about history and cemetery culture
Betty Southard Stokes, local genealogist and author
Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org