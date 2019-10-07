Family History Fair at The Filson

Celebrate Family History Month at the Filson! Join the Filson along with regional libraries, history organizations, and area genealogical societies for a Family History Fair. Each organization will be available to answer questions about genealogy and share information about their resources, and opportunities for research. The Filson's library and galleries will be open for tours.

Participants include:

The Filson Historical Society

Louisville Genealogical Society

Kentucky Genealogical Society

SAR Genealogical Research Library

University of Louisville Archives & Special Collections

Joy Neighbors, author of The Family Tree Cemetery Field Guide and A Grave Interest, a blog about history and cemetery culture

Betty Southard Stokes, local genealogist and author

Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org