Family History Writers Share-In at Kentucky History Center

Join us for this informal gathering designed to provide you with a positive environment where you can discuss your writing. Participants come from all points on the writing spectrum, from “never done this before” to bloggers to published authors. You can share something you have been working on, provide feedback to others or just sit back and absorb the creative energy of the group. The one thing that unites the group is a desire to write about family in a way that gets read.

Seating is limited – so please pre-register.

Each writing session is Free for KHS members OR part of the KHS’ general admission. Please pre-register by calling the KHS Refdesk at 502-782-8080 or by e-mailingkhsrefdesk@ky.gov

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov