Family STEAM Night at Campbell Co Library
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Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Campbell County Library
Family STEAM Night graphic
Family STEAM Night at Campbell Co Library
Celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics at Family STEAM Night at the Fort Thomas Branch on Saturday, March 28, from 6 to 8 pm. There will be numerous presentations and activities to engage the whole family in STEAM-related fun. Learn new ways to keep thinking “STEAM” and keep the family engaged even after this event!
Learn more at cc-pl.org/family-steam-night.
For more information call 8595725033 or visit cc-pl.org/family-steam-night