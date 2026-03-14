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Family STEAM Night at Campbell Co Library

Celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics at Family STEAM Night at the Fort Thomas Branch on Saturday, March 28, from 6 to 8 pm. There will be numerous presentations and activities to engage the whole family in STEAM-related fun. Learn new ways to keep thinking “STEAM” and keep the family engaged even after this event!

Learn more at cc-pl.org/family-steam-night.

For more information call 8595725033 or visit cc-pl.org/family-steam-night