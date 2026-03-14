Family STEAM Night at Campbell Co Library

to

Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Family STEAM Night at Campbell Co Library

Celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics at Family STEAM Night at the Fort Thomas Branch on Saturday, March 28, from 6 to 8 pm. There will be numerous presentations and activities to engage the whole family in STEAM-related fun. Learn new ways to keep thinking “STEAM” and keep the family engaged even after this event!

Learn more at cc-pl.org/family-steam-night.

For more information call 8595725033 or visit cc-pl.org/family-steam-night

Info

Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Kids & Family
8595725033
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family STEAM Night at Campbell Co Library - 2026-03-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family STEAM Night at Campbell Co Library - 2026-03-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family STEAM Night at Campbell Co Library - 2026-03-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family STEAM Night at Campbell Co Library - 2026-03-28 18:00:00 ical