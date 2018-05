Family Sunset Canoe Trip at Woodlands Nature Station

$25 per canoe reservations required 270.924.2020

Join us for a sunset canoe trip on one of Lake Barkley’s scenic bays. We’ll enjoy the sights and sounds of an evening on the lake while learning about wildlife such as osprey, beavers, and deer. This trip is great for families. Paddlers of all skill levels are welcome.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us