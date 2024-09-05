Family Tree - Film Screening and Q&A with Director

Family Tree explores sustainable forestry in North Carolina through the stories of two Black families working to preserve their land and legacy. Debut Director Jennifer MacArthur’s cinéma vérité approach

reveals the vast task of maintaining the land while navigating challenging family dynamics, unscrupulous developers, and changing environmental needs. The forest itself and the beauty of its changing seasons become a primary character in this family drama.

For more information call (270) 904-6040 or visit capitolbg.org