Family Tree Film Screening and Q&A with Director

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Family Tree - Film Screening and Q&A with Director

Family Tree explores sustainable forestry in North Carolina through the stories of two Black families working to preserve their land and legacy. Debut Director Jennifer MacArthur’s cinéma vérité approach

reveals the vast task of maintaining the land while navigating challenging family dynamics, unscrupulous developers, and changing environmental needs. The forest itself and the beauty of its changing seasons become a primary character in this family drama.

For more information call (270) 904-6040  or visit capitolbg.org

Info

Film
