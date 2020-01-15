× Expand KHS KHS Logo

Family Workshop: Celebrate A Suffragist!

Learn about Kentucky’s movement towards women’s suffrage! In this class we will look back 100 years ago and learn about the individuals (men and women) who helped give women a voice in the voting booth! Even make a pendant to hang on your wall or fly high with pride as we celebrate the centennial of the Vote for Women!

Instructor: Rebecca Wishnevski

Cost: $8 per person; $5 for members. Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our sites for the rest of the day!

All ages welcome.

Registration required no later than three days before the class. Space is limited.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov