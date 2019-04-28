Fan Fest Day 2019 at the Kentucky Derby Museum

The Kentucky Derby Museum is proud to kick off Derby week with our 4th annual Fan Fest, a celebration of the past, present and future of the Thoroughbred racing industry that includes tons of the fun and activities for the whole family.

This year’s theme is the Triple Crown. We’ll be honoring our 13th and most recent Triple Crown champion, Justify, with a panel discussion featuring jockey Mike Smith, trainer Bob Baffert, WinStar Farm, and others.

Justify will also be the focus of a new Derby Museum exhibit, opening just in time for Fan Fest, celebrating his Triple Crown win. In addition to Justify, we’ll be commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1st Triple Crown winner, Sir Barton, with a book signing by Jennifer Kelly, author of “Sir Barton and the Making of the Triple Crown."

Bourbon lovers won’t be left out, either. The limited-edition “Cheers to 100 Years” Kentucky Derby Museum Maker’s Mark Private Selection bottle, celebrating 100 years of the Triple Crown, will be available for purchase. All Triple Crown ticket holders will receive one of these limited-edition bottles, and will have the opportunity to attend a bottle-signing immediately following the Triple Crown panel discussion. Your Triple Crown ticket package includes (1) Kentucky Derby Museum Maker's Mark Private Select “Cheers to 100 Years” bottle, (1) live signing at 2:00 pm with trainer Bob Baffert, jockey Mike Smith, Winstar Farm's Elliott Walden, and Maker’s Mark Rob Samuels, and (1) General Admission entry into the Museum on Fan Fest Day, April 28th from 7:00 am - 5:00 pm. Click here to purchase your Triple Crown ticket package. Please note: quantities are extremely limited.

For kids, our Junior Jockey Zone will be back this year from 10AM – 2PM and even better than ever! We’ll have horse-themed painting stations, horseshoe decorating, face painting, a caricature artist, kid-friendly education on Thoroughbred care, a reading of “Milly the Filly” by author Nancy Pruitt, and so much more!

A special buffet lunch will be available in the Derby Cafe Express with selections to please the whole family.

For more information call (502) 637-1111 or visit derbymuseum.org