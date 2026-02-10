Fancywork: Needlework, Quilting, and Crafts in the 1800s at McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Fancywork: Needlework, Quilting, and Crafts in the 1800s at McCracken County Public Library

led by Dr. Cynthia Williams Resor, Retired Foundation Professor  Eastern Kentucky UniversityThursday April 23, 2026Doors open 5:00 PM  Presentation 5:30 -6:30 PM

This talk will include numerous examples of fancywork—pictures via PowerPoint and objects to view.This program is co-sponsored by Kentucky Humanities. Kentucky Humanities is a nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
