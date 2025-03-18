Fantastic Fibers Exhibit at The Yeiser Art Center

The Fantastic Fibers exhibition is a nationally acclaimed celebration of fiber art in its many forms. Established as an annual event, it has a rich history of highlighting innovative and traditional approaches to textile and fiber-based art, making it a large part of Paducah’s vibrant cultural scene. The exhibition attracts artists from across the nation, showcasing works that push the boundaries of creativity, technique, and materials.

Located in Downtown Paducah, the Yeiser Art Center is a non-profit visual arts organization celebrating over sixty years (1957 - 2018) of serving the community through exhibitions and education to the Tri-State Region. The Yeiser Art Center is wheelchair accessible.

Hours of operation: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Exhibition Dates: March 18th, 2025 – May 3rd, 2025

Reception: April 25th, 2025, 4:00PM – 6:00PM

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org