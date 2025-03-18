Fantastic Fibers Exhibit at The Yeiser Art Center

to

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Fantastic Fibers Exhibit at The Yeiser Art Center 

 The Fantastic Fibers exhibition is a nationally acclaimed celebration of fiber art in its many forms. Established as an annual event, it has a rich history of highlighting innovative and traditional approaches to textile and fiber-based art, making it a large part of Paducah’s vibrant cultural scene. The exhibition attracts artists from across the nation, showcasing works that push the boundaries of creativity, technique, and materials.

Located in Downtown Paducah, the Yeiser Art Center is a non-profit visual arts organization celebrating over sixty years (1957 - 2018) of serving the community through exhibitions and education to the Tri-State Region. The Yeiser Art Center is wheelchair accessible.

Hours of operation: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Exhibition Dates: March 18th, 2025 – May 3rd, 2025

Reception: April 25th, 2025, 4:00PM – 6:00PM

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org

Info

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Fantastic Fibers Exhibit at The Yeiser Art Center - 2025-03-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fantastic Fibers Exhibit at The Yeiser Art Center - 2025-03-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fantastic Fibers Exhibit at The Yeiser Art Center - 2025-03-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fantastic Fibers Exhibit at The Yeiser Art Center - 2025-03-18 10:00:00 ical