Fantastic Fibers Exhibition at The Yeiser Art Center

Fantastic Fibers is an international juried exhibition that seeks to showcase a wide range of outstanding works related to the fiber medium.

One of Yeiser Art Center’s most engaging, innovative & colorful international exhibits, Fantastic Fibers is an inspirational “must see” for fine artists, quilters and textile art enthusiasts across the globe.

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org