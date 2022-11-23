× Expand Farm City Breakfast Farm City Breakfast

Farm City Breakfast at Ballard Convention Center

The 48th Annual Farm City Breakfast presented by Tyson Foods, one of the Chamber’s most popular events, will be at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, at the Ballard Convention Center. This time-honored tradition celebrates all those who support our community through their work in the agriculture industry in Hopkins County. This event is held to honor our Ag community and support the FFA programs at Madisonville-North and Hopkins County Central High Schools and Hopkins County 4-H.

For more information call (270) 821-3435 or visit hopkinschamber.com

This is a free event, but PLEASE RSVP on our website if you plan to attend.