Farm Fun, Celebrating Farm Life in 1850

Enjoy the homegrown fun of farm life. Sure, it was hard work, but working together made it go easier. Fun times in 1850s is similar to today, spending time with family and friends in the outdoor, work “bees”, friendly competitions, and attending community events. Watch for the Farm Fun Gazette to get the schedule and more details

For more information call 931-232-6457 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us