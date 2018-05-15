Farm to Table Dinner at Jeptha Creed

Join us May 15th for our Farm to Table Dinner featuring a 4 course small plate meal from Chef Josh Moore of Volare Italian Restaurant in Louisville, KY. Each course will be paired with a cocktail featuring spirits from Jeptha Creed Distillery. Tickets are $65 per person.

Insalata

Baby kale from Moore farm with crispy Benton’s bacon, spring onions, roasted bell pepper, walnuts and Kenny’s dry fork reserve asiago cheese with local honey and Jeptha Creed honey vodka stoneground mustard vinaigrette

Pasta

House made duck egg pappardelle pasta with a slow braised Freedom Run Farm lamb leg italian sugo sauce with plum tomato, Jeptha Creed 6 month whiskey and fresh oregano finished with cloverdale creamery cowbells in clover double gloucester cheese

Primo

Pan fried Rivercrest Farm free range chicken breast soaked in buttermilk and breaded with Kentucky Kernel flour, finished with Jeptha Creed hot pepper vodka infused honey. Served over Kenny’s white cheddar Weisenberger grits and braised collard greens with Stonecross farm smoked pork jowl

Dolce

Moore Farm montmorency tart cherry pie with Moore Acres turkey egg and Jeptha Creed original moonshine custard served with vanilla bean whipped cream

Time:

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Cost:

$65

For more information call (502) 487-5007 or visit jepthacreed.com