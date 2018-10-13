Farm to Table Dinner at Shaker Village

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Farm to Table Dinner at Shaker Village

 Join us for an autumn meal created from local sources, served in the rustic atmosphere of the 1875 Grain Barn.

Catered by River Cottage Farms.

first course 

Applewood smoked butternut squash soup with sourdough rolls

second course 

Roasted fall veggies with a creamed garlic sauce

third course 

Steamed beef ribs with dukkah crust and sweet chilli sauce and pickeled deviled eggs

fourth course 

Apple pie with bourbon creme anglaise

drinks

Wine provided by Carriage House Vineyards, Auburn, Kentucky

For more information call 1-800-734-5611  or visit shakervillageky.org

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
