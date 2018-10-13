Farm to Table Dinner at Shaker Village

Join us for an autumn meal created from local sources, served in the rustic atmosphere of the 1875 Grain Barn.

Catered by River Cottage Farms.

first course

Applewood smoked butternut squash soup with sourdough rolls

second course

Roasted fall veggies with a creamed garlic sauce

third course

Steamed beef ribs with dukkah crust and sweet chilli sauce and pickeled deviled eggs

fourth course

Apple pie with bourbon creme anglaise

drinks

Wine provided by Carriage House Vineyards, Auburn, Kentucky

For more information call 1-800-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org