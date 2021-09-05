Farm to Table Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village

The rustic atmosphere of the South Union’s 1875 Grain Barn is the perfect environment for River Cottage Farms’ always-delightful fall menu. Guests will be served socially distanced with their party.

Saturday, September 4, 6:30 p.m.

1875 Grain Barn

$75.00 per person | Reservations Required

1st course

Fresh market salad with parmigiana crisps and honey ginger dressing

2nd course

Fall veggie soup with cracklings and quail eggs

3rd course

Smoked pumpkin with andouille sausage and chili infused honey

4th course

Roasted leg of lamb with wild herbs and fall vegetables with a yogurt sauce

5th course

Lavender tea cake with honey crystals

For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com