Farm to Table Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
The rustic atmosphere of the South Union’s 1875 Grain Barn is the perfect environment for River Cottage Farms’ always-delightful fall menu. Guests will be served socially distanced with their party.
Saturday, September 4, 6:30 p.m.
1875 Grain Barn
$75.00 per person | Reservations Required
1st course
Fresh market salad with parmigiana crisps and honey ginger dressing
2nd course
Fall veggie soup with cracklings and quail eggs
3rd course
Smoked pumpkin with andouille sausage and chili infused honey
4th course
Roasted leg of lamb with wild herbs and fall vegetables with a yogurt sauce
5th course
Lavender tea cake with honey crystals
For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com