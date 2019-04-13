Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village

to Google Calendar - Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-04-13 18:00:00

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village

 A springtime offering created from local sources, served by candlelight at the 1869 South Union Hotel, celebrating its 150th year. Catered by River Cottage Farms. Wine from Carriage House Vineyards.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED: $75 per person

first course 

Baby green salad with NY strip and jam eggs with a green chili vinaigrette

second course 

Roasted carrot soup

third course 

Roasted garlic chicken with red onion yogurt sauce and roasted veggies

fourth course 

Chocolate torte with lavender honey sauce

For more information call  270-542-4167 or  visit southunionshakervillage.com

Info

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206 View Map
Food & Drink
270-542-4167
to Google Calendar - Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-04-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-04-13 18:00:00