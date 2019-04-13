Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village

A springtime offering created from local sources, served by candlelight at the 1869 South Union Hotel, celebrating its 150th year. Catered by River Cottage Farms. Wine from Carriage House Vineyards.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED: $75 per person

first course

Baby green salad with NY strip and jam eggs with a green chili vinaigrette

second course

Roasted carrot soup

third course

Roasted garlic chicken with red onion yogurt sauce and roasted veggies

fourth course

Chocolate torte with lavender honey sauce

For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com