Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
A springtime offering created from local sources, served by candlelight at the 1869 South Union Hotel, celebrating its 150th year. Catered by River Cottage Farms. Wine from Carriage House Vineyards.
RESERVATIONS REQUIRED: $75 per person
first course
Baby green salad with NY strip and jam eggs with a green chili vinaigrette
second course
Roasted carrot soup
third course
Roasted garlic chicken with red onion yogurt sauce and roasted veggies
fourth course
Chocolate torte with lavender honey sauce
For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com