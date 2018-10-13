Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village

to Google Calendar - Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village - 2018-10-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village - 2018-10-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village - 2018-10-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village - 2018-10-13 18:30:00

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

 Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village

 Join us for an autumn meal created from local sources, served in the rustic atmosphere of the 1875 Grain Barn.

Catered by River Cottage Farms.

first course 

Applewood smoked butternut squash soup with sourdough rolls

second course 

Roasted fall veggies with a creamed garlic sauce

third course 

Steamed beef ribs with dukkah crust and sweet chilli sauce and pickeled deviled eggs

fourth course 

Apple pie with bourbon creme anglaise

drinks

Wine provided by Carriage House Vineyards, Auburn, Kentucky

Reservations required.

For more information call  270-542-4167 or  visit southunionshakervillage.com

Info
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206 View Map
Food & Drink
270-542-4167
to Google Calendar - Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village - 2018-10-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village - 2018-10-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village - 2018-10-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village - 2018-10-13 18:30:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Submit Yours