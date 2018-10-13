Farm to Table: Fall Dinner at South Union Shaker Village
Join us for an autumn meal created from local sources, served in the rustic atmosphere of the 1875 Grain Barn.
Catered by River Cottage Farms.
first course
Applewood smoked butternut squash soup with sourdough rolls
second course
Roasted fall veggies with a creamed garlic sauce
third course
Steamed beef ribs with dukkah crust and sweet chilli sauce and pickeled deviled eggs
fourth course
Apple pie with bourbon creme anglaise
drinks
Wine provided by Carriage House Vineyards, Auburn, Kentucky
Reservations required.
For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com