Farm to Table: Spring Dinner at South Union Shaker Village

An evening meal at the historic South Union Hotel offers a sumptuous menu created by River Cottage Farms. Guests will be served socially distanced with their party.

Saturday, April 10, 6:30 p.m.

1869 South Union Hotel

$75.00 per person | Reservations Required

1st course

Fresh market salad with feta and cured egg yoke with balsamic vinaigrette

2nd course

IPA honey glazed bruschetta with black pepper goat cheese

3rd course

Stuffed peppers with duck sausage and black garlic sauce

4th course

Leg of lamb with wild rice and carrot purée

5th course

Bread pudding with a ginger honey glaze

For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com