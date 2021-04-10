Farm to Table: Spring Dinner at South Union Shaker Village
to
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
An evening meal at the historic South Union Hotel offers a sumptuous menu created by River Cottage Farms. Guests will be served socially distanced with their party.
Saturday, April 10, 6:30 p.m.
1869 South Union Hotel
$75.00 per person | Reservations Required
1st course
Fresh market salad with feta and cured egg yoke with balsamic vinaigrette
2nd course
IPA honey glazed bruschetta with black pepper goat cheese
3rd course
Stuffed peppers with duck sausage and black garlic sauce
4th course
Leg of lamb with wild rice and carrot purée
5th course
Bread pudding with a ginger honey glaze
For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com