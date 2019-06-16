Father's Day Brunch with Castle Tour at The Kentucky Castle
The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
The Kentucky Castle
Fathers Day Brunch
Father's Day Brunch with Castle Tour at The Kentucky Castle
We're celebrating Father's Day at The Kentucky Castle! Enjoy a royal brunch in the Grand Ballroom followed by a tour of the Castle!
Tickets: $25-$55
MENU
- Garden Salad: fresh greens, pickled onion, candied walnuts, seasonal fruit, feta cheese, local heirloom tomato; ranch dressing, balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette
- Seasonal Pasta Salad: cavatappi, black olives, banana pepper, bell pepper, arugula, olive oil, parmesan, marinated artichoke, fresh oregano; house Italian dressing
- House Deviled Egg: dijon mustard, house aioli, relish, country ham crisp, smoked paprika
- Castle Hash: crispy homestyle red potato, red onion, bell pepper, local country ham, Kenny’s cheddar
- Farm Vegetable Medley: zucchini, squash, heirloom tomato, red onion, asparagus, oregano, olive oil, fresh garlic
- Seasonal Vegetable Egg Strata: roasted corn, bell peppers, local parmesan cheese, scallion
- Performance Waffle Station: Belgian waffle, assorted berries, cherry whipped cream, butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar, cinnamon
- Carving Station: Herb Roasted Tri-Tip Sirloin, rosemary, fresh garlic, thyme, cilantro, parsley, Henry Bain Sauce, chimichurri
- Assorted Breakfast Pastries: danishes, muffins, scones
- Rolls and Honey Butter
*Social seating in the Ballroom with tables of 8 seats
*Children 2 years and under are free
*Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, call (859) 256-0322 or visit The Kentucky Castle Hotel
*If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat -- please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.
* Menu subject to change
For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com