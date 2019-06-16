× Expand The Kentucky Castle Fathers Day Brunch

Father's Day Brunch with Castle Tour at The Kentucky Castle

We're celebrating Father's Day at The Kentucky Castle! Enjoy a royal brunch in the Grand Ballroom followed by a tour of the Castle!

Tickets: $25-$55

MENU

Garden Salad: fresh greens, pickled onion, candied walnuts, seasonal fruit, feta cheese, local heirloom tomato; ranch dressing, balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette

Seasonal Pasta Salad: cavatappi, black olives, banana pepper, bell pepper, arugula, olive oil, parmesan, marinated artichoke, fresh oregano; house Italian dressing

House Deviled Egg: dijon mustard, house aioli, relish, country ham crisp, smoked paprika

Castle Hash: crispy homestyle red potato, red onion, bell pepper, local country ham, Kenny’s cheddar

Farm Vegetable Medley: zucchini, squash, heirloom tomato, red onion, asparagus, oregano, olive oil, fresh garlic

Seasonal Vegetable Egg Strata: roasted corn, bell peppers, local parmesan cheese, scallion

Performance Waffle Station: Belgian waffle, assorted berries, cherry whipped cream, butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar, cinnamon

Carving Station: Herb Roasted Tri-Tip Sirloin, rosemary, fresh garlic, thyme, cilantro, parsley, Henry Bain Sauce, chimichurri

Assorted Breakfast Pastries: danishes, muffins, scones

Rolls and Honey Butter

*Social seating in the Ballroom with tables of 8 seats

*Children 2 years and under are free

*Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, call (859) 256-0322 or visit The Kentucky Castle Hotel

*If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat -- please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

* Menu subject to change

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com