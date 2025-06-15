Father's Day Cookout at High Stakes Rooftop Grill

Celebrate Father's Day with a memorable rooftop cookout at High Stakes Rooftop, offering stunning city views and a laid-back, festive atmosphere. Enjoy our specialty burgers and “dogs,” perfectly paired with a selection of beers, bourbons, and refreshing mocktail specials—all crafted to honor the dads in your life. Whether grilling with family or relaxing with friends, this unique outdoor event is the ultimate way to show your appreciation and create lasting memories with great food, drinks, and breathtaking skyline views.

**In the event of inclement weather, event will be held inside our main dining areas**

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com