Father's Day at Churchill Downs

Make Dad's day by treating him to an unforgettable Father's Day at Churchill Downs. Box seats for this event start at just $10.

Father's Day combo includes a reserved box seat, race day program, domestic beer or souvenir soda and hot dog for only $15.

Come enjoy a great day of racing and our Stakes & Eggs brunch served every Sunday in the Stakes Room.

For more information visit churchilldowns.com