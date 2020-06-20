Father’s Day Auto Show at Fort Knox Exchange

Fort Knox Exchange 127 Gold Vault Road, Fort Knox, Kentucky 40121

We will have Bourbon Tasting, Wine Tasting, Giveaways, Food Trucks, Prizes and more...

All Make and Models are Welcome!

Trophies Awarded for:

•Best in Show

•People’s Choice

•Classic Muscle

•Classic Sport

•Antique

•Modern Muscle

•Modern Sport

•Import

•Truc/SUV

•Restoration

•Kids’ Choice

Pre-Registration will start June 6

Registration Day of Event from 9:00am to 11:30pm

Judging Begins at 12:00pm

NO FEE REQUIRED

For more information  Jailine Encarnacion at (270) 748-9232 Or (502) 942-0067 ext.300

or email: encarnacionlopezj@aafes.com

Food & Drink, Outdoor, This & That
