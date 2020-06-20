Father’s Day Auto Show at Fort Knox Exchange
Fort Knox Exchange 127 Gold Vault Road, Fort Knox, Kentucky 40121
Friendly Family Event!
Father’s Day Auto Show at Fort Knox Exchange
We will have Bourbon Tasting, Wine Tasting, Giveaways, Food Trucks, Prizes and more...
All Make and Models are Welcome!
Trophies Awarded for:
•Best in Show
•People’s Choice
•Classic Muscle
•Classic Sport
•Antique
•Modern Muscle
•Modern Sport
•Import
•Truc/SUV
•Restoration
•Kids’ Choice
Pre-Registration will start June 6
Registration Day of Event from 9:00am to 11:30pm
Judging Begins at 12:00pm
NO FEE REQUIRED
For more information Jailine Encarnacion at (270) 748-9232 Or (502) 942-0067 ext.300
or email: encarnacionlopezj@aafes.com