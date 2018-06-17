Father’s Day Fun: Homemade Ice Cream and Toys at Land Between the Lakes

The Homeplace Land Between The Lakes 4512 The Trace, Dover, Tennessee 37058

Father’s Day Fun: Homemade Ice Cream and Toys at Land Between the Lakes

 This Father’s Day, enjoy timeless fun on the farm. Help make homemade ice cream the 1850s way and try out a variety of old-fashioned toys. When the ice cream is ready, you can sample the refreshing result!

Visitors are encouraged to meet the farm animals and wander the farm with its period crops and gardens. Living history interpreters can answer any questions about life in the 1850s.

To find more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us

The Homeplace Land Between The Lakes 4512 The Trace, Dover, Tennessee 37058
